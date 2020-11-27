Allbirds is doing Black Friday 2020 differently. Instead of offering markdowns, the eco-conscious fashion brand, known for its comfortable, minimalist sneakers made from natural and sustainable materials, is increasing their prices by $1 and Allbirds is matching each dollar and donating it to environmental activist Greta Thunberg's global climate strike movement, Fridays For Future.

The company is redefining holiday shopping season with their unique Black Friday event. In addition to the dollar matching program, Allbirds launched the limited-edition Wool Runners and Wool Pipers, featuring their carbon footprint number on display on the outer sole of the shoe (which starts at 7.1 kg CO2e), speckled pattern and iridescent tabs.

Allbirds sneakers are an amazing gift for friends and family. In addition to footwear, the brand offers apparel and accessories -- be sure to check out their planet-friendly gift ideas.

If you're looking for more holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret santa ideas or for any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop the limited-edition, Black Friday exclusive Allbirds sneakers below in support of Mother Nature.

