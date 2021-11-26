Allbirds is doing Black Friday 2021 a little differently this year. Instead of offering markdowns, the eco-conscious fashion brand, known for its comfortable, minimalist sneakers made from natural and sustainable materials, has released limited-edition styles of the Runner-Up Mizzle sneakers -- the classic wet-weather shoe gets a cozy upgrade with soft merino wool on the inside for added comfort.

Unlike other brands, Allbirds incorporates an eco-friendly touch to Black Friday shopping. Allbirds sneakers are an amazing gift for friends, family and even as an early holiday treat to yourself. In addition to footwear, the brand offers apparel and accessories -- be sure to check out their planet-friendly gift ideas. Regardless of the shoe style you're looking for, you're sure to find a comfortable match at Allbirds -- especially with their exclusive Wool Runner-Up Mizzle sneakers that are available to shop now.

If you're looking for more Black Friday deals or holiday gifts, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers ideas or for any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop the limited-edition Black Friday and Cyber Monday exclusive Allbirds sneakers below in support of Mother Nature. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

