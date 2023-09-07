Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, and the That '70s Show star's mom, Carol Masterson, looked visibly upset Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court after the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in his L.A. rape case.

Phillips kept her sunglasses on the entire time and remained stoic. Afterwards, Phillips and Masterson's mom were rushed off to a waiting vehicle. Masterson's brother, Christopher, also attended the sentencing hearing.

Phillips' reaction Thursday was in stark contrast to her reaction after Masterson was convicted and found guilty of two counts of forcible rape back in May, where she let out a wail as the verdict was read by Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in L.A. Superior Court. The reaction prompted the judge to reprimand the actress, telling her to keep her composure or leave the courtroom.

Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID

After Olmedo handed down the sentence on Thursday, the victims exited the courthouse hugging and in tears. Actress Leah Remini, who had been pulled into the case when Masterson alleged she was the architect behind the accusations, was also there with the victims as they left the courtroom together. Remini wore an all-pink suit.

After sentencing Masterson, the judge had pointed words for the disgraced actor.

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here," the judge said. "Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."

Bijou Phillips on December 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California. - Getty

During the reading of victim impact statements, Masterson also remained stoic the entire time. He was brought into court Thursday morning flanked by guards and his attorney, Shawn Holley. Phillips arrived flanked by the Mastersons looking solemn. Phillips, who donned a button down and slacks, kept to herself and seemed numb to what was happening around her. She walked into court with a stoic face. Masterson, 47, and Phillips, 43, tied the knot in October 2011 during an intimate ceremony in a small town in Ireland. The couple welcomed daughter Fianna in 2014.

In May, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women who were former members of the Church of Scientology.

RELATED CONTENT: