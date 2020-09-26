Halloween will be drastically different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many traditional activities for the spooky holiday are on hold as they can potentially lead to the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed guidelines for lower and moderate risk activities. The CDC recommends to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating as it is categorized as a higher risk activity.

Like the CDC suggests, consider alternatives such as carving pumpkins inside, decorating the rooms, doing a scavenger hunt with hidden sweets around the home or having a scary movie night in.

Whatever you and your family choose to do to celebrate Halloween at home, we've gathered the staples your household needs to have a festive time while staying safe, including a plethora of sweets and candies by Dylan's Candy Bar and Milk Bar, affordable pumpkin-carving tools and a fun craft box by Cratejoy.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of at-home Halloween celebration essentials.

Halloween Decorating Kit Cookies by Design Cookies by Design Halloween Decorating Kit Cookies by Design Gather the family to decorate cookies together at home! This Halloween Decorating Kit comes with everything you and the kids need -- three icing colors and 10 assorted bat and pumpkin cookies. $29.99 at Cookies by Design

Trick or Treat Boo Box Bake Me a Wish Bake Me a Wish Trick or Treat Boo Box Bake Me a Wish Just because going door to door is no longer in the books, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy Halloween treats. The Trick or Treat Boo Box is packed with delicious spooky-themed sweets, including gourmet brownies, chocolates, cookies and snack mixes. $39.95 at Bake Me a Wish

Jeepers Creepers Tackle Box Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Jeepers Creepers Tackle Box Dylan's Candy Bar Are gummies the choice of candy? Opt for this Dylan's Candy Bar set full of creepy, crawly, yummy gummy bugs and creatures. We also recommend these fun Halloween gummy kebobs, which will come back in stock on Oct. 5. $26 at Dylan's Candy Bar

If The Broom Fits Popcorn Tin, 3.5-Gallon, 3 Flavors The Popcorn Factory The Popcorn Factory If The Broom Fits Popcorn Tin, 3.5-Gallon, 3 Flavors The Popcorn Factory Cuddle up on the couch and stream scary movies while digging into a 3.5-gallon tin of butter, cheese and caramel popcorn. $43.99 at The Popcorn Factory

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake Milk Bar Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake Milk Bar Indulge -- it's a holiday, after all -- by chowing down on this delectable 6" Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake. It boasts layers of cinnamon spice cake, pumpkin frosting, dulce de leche drizzle, crunchy milk crumbs and salty toasted pepitas. Order additional fall treats to spend $75 or more to receive a $10 digital credit. $54 at Milk Bar

Pumpkin Carving Kit Comfy Mate Amazon Pumpkin Carving Kit Comfy Mate Carving pumpkins? Be sure you're equipped with the essential tools for carving and sculpting. This kit features 12 stainless steel pieces, case and online e-book with over 1,000 pattern templates. $23.99 at Amazon

We Craft Box Cratejoy Cratejoy We Craft Box Cratejoy Order the We Craft Box from Cratejoy before Sept. 29 to receive the current Halloween-themed kids craft kit, which comes with all the materials needed to create spiders, pumpkins, cats, mini totes and hanging spiral cats. $25 per month at Cratejoy

