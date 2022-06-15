How to Get Tickets to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby

Summer's right around the corner and with it comes this year's MLB All-Star Game. Major League Baseball's 2022 Midsummer Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Looking to score a seat for the big game? Keep reading to find out how you can be in the stands for the All-Star Game, the All-Star Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game, the Home Run Derby and more. Planning to watch from your couch this year? We've got tips for streaming too.

What is the MLB All-Star Game?

The MLB All-Star Game is an annual event that takes place near the halfway point of the MLB season. The contest pits the brightest stars of the American League against their National League counterparts. Starting position players, including the designated hitter, are selected by a fan vote, while pitchers and reserves are selected by fellow players, and MLB's commissioner's office.

Names on this year's fan ballot include Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Brian Snitker of the reigning World Series champs Atlanta Braves will manage the NL squad; Dusty Baker, whose Houston Astros lost to the Braves in the 2021 Fall Classic, will lead the American League team.

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

This year's MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. As per usual, the MLB All-Star Game is just one event in a series of festivities held in the host city during what's known as MLB All-Star Week. This year, MLB All-Star Week kicks off on Friday, July 15, 2022. You can see the complete MLB All-Star Week schedule here.

Where is this year's MLB All-Star Game?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It will be the first All-Star Game held at the historic park, the MLB's third-oldest stadium, since 1980. MLB All-Star Week activities such as the 2022 Home Run Derby and the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will also be held at Dodger Stadium.

Where to get tickets to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

As of publication, the lowest ticket prices we found for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game started at $359 (before fees) from Vivid Seats. The going rate for seats closer to (and directly behind) home plate were well above $1,000, with field-level, home-plate-area tickets nearing $6,000 each.

Other popular third-party ticket vendors such as StubHub and Ticket Smarter also have tickets to the MLB All-Star Game.

When is this year's Home Run Derby?

The 2022 Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 18, 2022. As noted, it'll be held at Dodger Stadium. As of publication, this year's participants were not confirmed. The New York Mets' Pete Alonso is the event's reigning, two-time champ. Other previous winners include Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton.

Where to get tickets to the Home Run Derby

Because fans love few things more than the sight of baseballs being launched into the bleachers, tickets for the 2022 Home Run Derby are nearly as expensive as the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. At Vivid Seats, tickets for the single-elimination, bracket-style competition started at $278 (before fees), and reached nearly $5,600.

Where to get tickets to All-Star Week

Here's some good news: This year, MLB All-Star Week kicks off with a free event — no tickets required! The fan-friendly event is called All-Star Oceanfront, and it's scheduled for Friday, July 15, 2022, at Southern California's iconic Santa Monica Pier and surrounding beach.

As for ticketed events, they kick off on Saturday, July 16, 2022, aka All-Star Saturday. That day will feature doubleheader action at Dodger Stadium: the first game, the 2022 All-Star Futures Game, is a showcase for up-and-coming minor-league players; the second game, the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, is an all-for-fun exhibition that typically features everyone from blockbuster movie stars to Olympic champs.

If you're looking to join in on all 2022 MLB All-Star Week fun, tickets are still available for Saturday's doubleheader, the Home Run Derby and other All-Star Week events.

Where to stream the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby

Last year, viewership for the MLB All-Star Game was nearly matched by that of the Home Run Derby, so you're probably going to want to make plans to watch both events this year. The 2022 Home Run Derby is scheduled to air live on ESPN at 5 p.m. PT on Monday, July 18, 2022. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game, meanwhile, is set to air live on Fox at 4:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In order to see all the action from the comfort of your own home, you'll either need a streaming platform that delivers you ESPN and your local Fox channel, or a streamer that gets you ESPN, plus a good TV antenna that'll bring you the Fox broadcast.

As for the rest of All-Star Week, you'll have to do a bit of service-hopping to catch everything. The All-Star Futures Game, scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 16, 2022, will stream exclusively on Peacock Premium. The All-Star Red Carpet Show, featuring the game's biggest stars strutting their fashion stuff, is set to air on the MLB Network on the morning of the All-Star Game, starting at 11 a.m. PT.

Below, we've listed a few streaming platforms that all offer access to Fox and ESPN — the channels you'll need for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and 2022 Home Run Derby, respectively. Each of the services also offer plenty of other great channels for baseball fans to watch MLB games without cable.

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream Once known as AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream offers loads of live-TV channels, including ESPN and local channels, like Fox. Four tiered packages are available. Fans of baseball (and sports in general) will want to check out the top three tiers, labeled "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Each gives you access to your local regional sports networks, which, in turn, should give you access to your local MLB team's baseball games all season long. (Take that, MLB blackout restrictions!) "Choice" is the cheapest of the DirecTV Stream plans with the regional sports networks. It usually costs $90 a month before taxes, but right now new subscribers can get the package for $75 a month for the first two months. That's a deal that'll get you through MLB All-Star Week and beyond. $90 MONTHLY $75 MONTHLY FOR THE FIRST TWO MONTHS Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV A standard Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you more than 75 channels, and grants you access to the live TV broadcasts of MLB games aired by Fox (based on your local available channels), ESPN, FS1 and TBS. Hulu + Live TV includes access to regular, ad-supported Hulu, plus Hulu original shows such as "The Dropout" and "Only Murders in the Building." Hulu + Live TV starts at $70 monthly. New subscribers can try Hulu + Live TV free for seven days. $70 AND UP MONTHLY $0 Try Free

FuboTV Roku FuboTV For $65 a month, FuboTV's most popular subscription tier gives you access to more than 100 channels, including Fox (based on your local available channels) and the MLB Network, plus access to ESPN, NFL, NBA and NHL games. FuboTV currently offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial. $65 AND UP MONTHLY $0 Try Free

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV is a great streaming option for baseball fans who are looking for a relatively inexpensive service. Sling TV plans start at just $35 a month. The base plan offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels). For $15 a month more, you can add the MLB Network to your channel lineup via Sling TV's sports add-on. New Sling TV subscribers can try the service free for three days. $35 AND UP MONTHLY $25 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Sign Up

Indoor HD digital TV antenna Amazon Indoor HD digital TV antenna Here's a deal: Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game live, and catch other Fox-aired MLB games all season long on your HDTV set for free -- once, that is, you connect the $29 U Must Have amplified, indoor HD digital TV antenna. And, of course, the antenna won't just bring you baseball, it'll give you everything that's on the other free, digital channels in your area. No subscription, no monthly fee. Note: Even in this digital age, some areas just don't get very good TV reception, and even with a great antenna, some users will struggle to find all the digital channels they want. So, getting Fox with this setup may not be an easy play. $39 $29 Buy Now

