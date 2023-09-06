The 2023 NFL season is upon us with Thursday Night Football kicking off September 7. Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium as they embark on their campaign to defend their title. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Last season, Kansas City matched the franchise record for victories, taking home 14 wins for the second time in three years. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to become the first team to earn back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 Patriots. Detroit won eight of its final 10 games in 2022 to finish with its first winning record in five seasons. Now the Lions look to open the 2023 season with a win for the first time since 2017.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs play in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

What time is the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game?

The 2023 NFL Season officially kicks off this Thursday, September 7 with the Detroit Lions facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Lions vs. Chiefs game on?

Thursday night's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game will air on NBC with live coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. However, cord cutters looking to watch the season opener should not head to Amazon Prime Video where every other Thursday Night Football game will exclusively stream.

How to Watch the Lions vs. Chiefs Game Online

If you don't have access to cable to watch live NBC, there are still several options for live streaming the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. For $6 per month, an ad-supported Peacock Premium subscription has access to the most live sports of any streamer, including the 2023 NFL season opener, MLB Sunday Leadoff, the Ryder Cup and more.

After the Lions vs. Chiefs game, Peacock will also offer live streams of NFL games every week throughout the season — specifically the weekly primetime Sunday Night Football matchup.

How to Watch the Lions vs. Chiefs Game Online for Free

To stream the full 2023 NFL season, including the Lions vs. Chiefs game, Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season. Every game broadcast nationally or on the NFL Network will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season

The most affordable way to watch the 2023 NFL live is with Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Games that air on the NFL Network also stream on NFL+. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Along with access to all the regular Hulu content, ESPN+ and Disney+, Hulu + Live TV includes local channels, the NFL Network, and ESPN as well as a huge lineup of other live TV channels such as FOX and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included with your subscription. Most of this season's international games will be available to stream on ESPN+, as well as many games that air on ABC.

For the second year, the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football is Prime Video. That means Amazon Prime members and those who subscribe exclusively to their streaming platform will have access to all the action.

