Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason is in full effect. Today brings us the biggest NFL preseason slate of the weekend, with 11 games. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium — the site of the Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph in February over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following this preseason matchup, there will then be five more games this weekend. If you're looking to watch Saturday's Chiefs vs. Cardinals game along with more of the 2023 preseason, here's everything you need to know about to watch at home.

When is the Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game?

The preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Chiefs vs. Cardinals Game Online

The Chiefs vs. Cardinals game will only be locally aired, unlike last week’s preseason opener, which was also on NFL Network. In Kansas City, the game will be broadcast on KSHB Channel 41. Fans in Phoenix can watch the game on KPNX 12 News.

While there's no national broadcast for this game, it will be available to out-of-market subscribers through NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m.

