The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kick off the regular Major League Baseball season on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:05 a.m. ET.

The early time may seem a bit out of left field, so here's the deal: This season starts with a two-game Seoul Series taking place in Seoul, South Korea. This is the first time the regular season has started on an international field since the Tokyo games in 2019. The opening game will air on ESPN but is also available to stream on FuboTV.

This opener marks Shohei Ohtani's first regular season game with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday morning will mark the first time baseball fans will see the two-way superstar wearing a Dodgers uniform in a regular season game since he signed his record-breaking $700 million contract this offseason.

Here's how to watch Shohei Ohtani play when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, March 20, including the best livestream options.

What time is the Dodgers vs. Padres game?

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 6:05 a.m. ET (3:05 a.m. PT).

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres opening game:

The first MLB regular season game happens on March 20 at 6:05 a.m. ET and airs on ESPN. For those without cable or access to the channel, you have a few options to watch the game live online. One of the easiest ways to catch the game is by streaming it on FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch the game via ESPN, plus the MLB Network for future games. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream Shohei Ohtani's first regular season game online for free.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also watch the game live since the provider offers the ESPN channel to stream the Dodgers vs. Padres game along with other games airing on ESPN this season.

Another way to catch the March 20 Dodgers vs. Padres game is via Sling TV's Orange tier. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 when they prepay for a four-month Sling TV membership. This deal lowers the price of four months of Sling TV down to $120, which is almost like getting one more free.

