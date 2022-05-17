Polish the silver, prep your afternoon tea and dig out your best set of pearls — everyone's favorite aristocratic British family is finally returning to the big screen, and our English period drama-loving hearts are absolutely chuffed to bits about it.

After a massively successful original film which premiered in 2019 — and served as a continuation of the hit Master Class series, Downton Abbey — the Crawley family is back in a (unsurprisingly) big fashion, now with more drama and an even grander adventure to the South of France in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Fans will rejoice at the opportunity to see their favorite characters grace the theater screen once again — including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Smith, Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow and more.

The latest film installment in the Downton Abbey franchise will also introduce a new slew of faces to the regal, early 20th century world — with actors Laura Haddock, Dominic West, Nathalie Baye and Hugh Dancy all set to make their Downton debut.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era.

When does Downton Abbey: A New Era come out? The latest film installment of the Downton Abbey series is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, May 18.

What is Downton Abbey: A New Era about? The beloved characters of Downton are finally reunited through this new film, which sees the Crawley's embarking on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

How can I watch Downton Abbey: A New Era? The new Downton Abbey film will be enjoying a classic theatrical release — so, the best place to watch the movie is at your local theater. Tickets for the film can be purchased through FandangoNOW. And while there are no details on when exactly the movie will be available to stream, fans and audiences alike can still keep up with the Crawley family by bingeing the original series — with full seasons streaming now on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

For even more recommendations, check out the rest of our streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and more.

