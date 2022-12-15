Abbey Road Studios is opening its doors for the first time in the new Disney+ documentary, If These Walls Could Sing. With the help of intimate interviews and archival footage, the film will guide fans through more than 90 years of music history made at the most famous and longest-running recording studio in the world.

Directed by Linda and Paul McCartney’s daughter, Mary, If These Walls Could Sing is a personal story of memory and discovery that explores Abbey Road through her eyes, as someone who grew up surrounded by musical history in the making.

“There is something truly special about this place,” Mary wrote in her director’s statement. “It is much more than a building — it’s a shrine to creative, original thinkers and a treasure-trove of stories.”

Featuring appearances from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and more, this new documentary spans nine decades of music history, covering the studio’s most iconic recordings — and the legends behind them.

Keep reading to find out more about how to watch If These Walls Could Sing.

When does If These Walls Could Sing come out?

The new documentary about Abbey Road Studios premieres Friday, December 16.

Where to watch If These Walls Could Sing

Mary McCartney’s new documentary on the studio where her father and other music legends recorded countless hit songs will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Who is in If These Walls Could Sing?

The Disney documentary will feature intimate interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and many more.

