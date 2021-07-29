Can't make it to Chicago for Lollapalooza 2021? Don't put away your festival wear just yet: If you have a Hulu subscription, you can tune in to Lollapalooza no matter where you are.

The Chicago music festival will stream live on Hulu from Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1. That means you can watch your favorite acts perform live on stage in the Windy City's Grant Park from 10am to 9pm PT all weekend long.

The four-day music event features must-see headliners Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Jack Harlow, Modest Mouse and Journey.

Lucky for music-loving Hulu subscribers, streaming Lollapalooza is incredibly easy. All you need is a base or commercial-free subscription to stream.

Don't have Hulu? It's easy to sign up, and new and eligible returning subscribers can enjoy a free trial.

That's almost as good as backstage passes!

But that's not all!

August promises to be a busy month at Hulu, which means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment. The Hulu streaming service is getting a huge batch of new movies, including the highly anticipated Hulu originals Only Murders in the Building and Nine Perfect Strangers.

The streaming service will also be the spot to catch new seasons of TV favorites including the last season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the latest installment in the American Horror Storyanthology and the animated series Archer.

This month's TV offerings include star-studded new titles with Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon and more.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (Aug. 13)

The final season of the beloved comedy arrives this month. Before we say goodbye to our buddies from the Nine-Nine, stream every episode of Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) shenanigans with Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and more of your favorite characters.

Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers (Aug. 18)

The new Hulu original series, based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, centers on strangers who attend a health-and-wellness retreat. The star-studded series includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving and Manny Jacinto.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Aug. 31)

Three crime junkies start a podcast about what they suspect was a murder in their New York apartment building. Along the way, the trio discover secrets about their building, its inhabitants and each other. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in August 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available Aug. 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

Available Aug. 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2

Available Aug. 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available Aug. 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Available Aug. 8

The Party (2018)

Available Aug. 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX)

Available Aug. 10

Together, Together (2021)

Available Aug. 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

Available Aug. 12

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

Available Aug. 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Available Aug. 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

Available Aug. 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Available Aug. 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

Available Aug. 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

Available Aug. 21

We Broke Up (2021)

Available Aug. 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premeire (ABC)

Available Aug. 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Available Aug. 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

Available Aug. 27

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

Available Aug. 28

Four Good Days (2021)

Available Aug. 29

Horizon Line (2021)

Available Aug. 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020)

Available Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving Aug. 14

Life Like (2019)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Leaving Aug. 24

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

The November Man (2014)

Leaving Aug. 30

The Chaser (2008)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Like Father, Like Son (2013)

Nobody Knows (2004)

The One I Love (2014)

Still Walking (2008)

Leaving Aug. 31

10 to Midnight (1983)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Across The Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Arachnophobia (1990)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

The A-Team (2010)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Christina’s House (2001)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Conviction (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)

Driven (2001)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Hancock (2008)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry V (1989)

The Hustler (1961)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Mad Max (1980)

The Mask (1994)

Miami Blues (1990)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

The Outsider (1980)

Phat Girlz (2006)

Predators (2009)

Primary Colors (1998)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Rudy (1993)

Scrooged (1988)

The Sitter (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Shine a Light (2008)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Still Waiting (2009)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Vanity Fair (2004)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Waiting… (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Witless Protection (2008)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in July 2021.

Summer of Soul

The Hulu original doc is Questlove's filmmaking debut. Summer of Soul explores the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its place in history. The landmark music event was never picked up and all but forgotten about ... despite featuring major acts such as Stevie Wonder, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips and Sly and the Family Stone.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Watch what happens when two best friends leave their hometown for the first time ever and get more than they bargained for on their beach vacation when they meet a handsome stranger. Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan star in this buddy comedy.

McCartney 3,2,1

The docu-series about the former Beatle dives deep into McCartney's life, music and influences. Producer Rick Rubin interviews the music legend over the course of six deeply personal episodes.

