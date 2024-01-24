More than a decade in the making, Masters of the Air is landing on Apple TV+ this week. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Golden Globe-winning actor Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, the extravagant, thrilling second world war drama is looking set to become the year’s first must-watch series.

Watch Masters of the Air on Apple TV+

Following 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific, Masters of the Air is the third entry in the WWII miniseries franchise co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Creators John Orloff and John Shiban adapt author Donald L. Miller’s 2006 gripping account of the Eighth Air Force's 100th Bomb Group for an epic retelling of a true story.

According to the official synopsis, Masters of the Air follows the group known as The Bloody Hundredth “as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.”

The new series also stars Anthony Boyle, Sawyer Spielberg, Stephen Campbell Moore, Isabel May, Ncuti Gatwa, Raff Law, and many more. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to stream Masters of the Air.

How to Watch Masters of the Air Online

Fans of Band of Brothers and The Pacific will note that unlike those series, Masters of the Air is not an HBO TV series but rather Apple TV+. That means Master of the Air is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes debuting on Friday, January 26.

Spanning 10 episodes, the nine-part miniseries will drop a new episode every Friday until the finals on March 15. If you don't have an Apple TV+ subscription, the streaming platform is offering a seven-day free trial. Once the free trial is done, Apple TV+ memberships costs $9.99 per month.

Along with Masters of the Air, you'll have access to other TV shows such as Shrinking, Lessons in Chemistry, Invasion, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, and much more.

Where to Buy the Masters of the Air Book

The epic new Apple TV+ series is inspired by the best-selling book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller. The novel tells the stories of terrifying aerial combat and a team of Air Force soldiers who aided in the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

You can buy the best-selling book on Amazon for $19 or get the Kindle e-book version for $15. The audiobook is also available with an Audible membership.

Is There a Trailer for Masters of the Air ?

The full trailer for Masters of the Air was released on December 6, 2023. The crew of the 100th Bomb Group have their mission and know what's at stake as they prepare for one of the biggest battles in history. Prepare for takeoff and check out the trailer for Masters of the Air below.

