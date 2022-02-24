How to Watch Ryan Reynolds in 'Free Guy' Online

While there are plenty of movies centered around video games, Free Guy has a unique spin on the theme, and you can see for yourself by streaming the action-packed comedy. Free Guy follows a non-playable character (or NPC) and his quest for survival and more. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, and it's now streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.

The film also earned itself an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. In case you want to binge all the 2022 Academy Award-nominated movies, you can check out ET's guide on where to stream all the noms.

In addition to Reynolds, Free Guy stars Jodie Comer, Dwayne Johnson, Taika Waititi, Pokimane and Joe Keery.

How to stream Free Guy:

Free Guy is currently available and ready to stream on Disney+ and HBO Max. If you aren't subscribed to either streaming service, you can sign up for a limited-time free trial.

Watch on Disney+

Watch on HBO Max

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs and More

How to Watch the 'Proud Family' Reboot 'Louder and Prouder'

How to Watch the New 'Halo' Series

Save Up to $500 on a Samsung Frame TV Today

How to Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4

Where to Watch 'Pam & Tommy'