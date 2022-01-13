Do you like scary movies? Then you're probably already screaming with excitement over the release of Scream 5. The franchise credited for revitalizing the horror genre and injecting the gory medium with dark comedy has a new chilling and chuckle-inducing chapter on the way, and you won’t want to miss it.

Scream 5, officially titled Scream -- not to be confused with the original 1996 film that started it all -- is set to be released on Friday, Jan. 14. The newest chapter takes place 25 years after the first massacre in Woodsboro, California. This time around, a new killer has slipped on a Ghostface mask to target a group of teenagers with mysterious motivations behind the murderous rampage. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to reprise their roles from the first four Scream films.

For now, you can only catch the fifth Scream film in theaters, so be sure to grab tickets ahead of time and get ready for some shriek-worthy terror.

Get Tickets

Alongside the original trio, some new faces are coming to Woodsboro. Scream’s cast includes Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and more.

If you’re looking to catch up on every hair-raising chapter of the Scream franchise, keep reading to find out how to watch every Scream movie.

Paramount Pictures

Where to watch the original Scream:

Dimension Films

Sidney Prescott is just a normal high school girl, until a mysterious killer known only as Ghostface starts to stalk her. The 1996 Wes Craven film that kicked off the beloved slasher series, starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, is available to stream on Peacock. Don’t subscribe to the NBC streaming service? No need to be scared -- you can rent the original Scream film on Prime Video for $4, or flat out buy it for $8.



Stream Scream on Peacock



Rent or Buy on Prime Video

Where to watch Scream 2:

Dimension Films



Two years after the gruesome Woodsboro murders, Sidney is attempting to acclimate to her new life in college, but soon a copycat Ghostface begins to terrorize her and her friends. You can catch the second installment of the Scream franchise on Peacock, rent it on Prime Video for $4, or buy the film through Amazon for $5.



Stream Scream 2 on Peacock



Rent or Buy on Prime Video



Where to watch Scream 3:

Dimension Films

What was meant-to-be-the-final chapter of the Scream franchise follows Sidney as she is forced out of hiding when Ghostface resurfaces and begins to target the cast members of Stab 3, the third installation of a film trilogy based on the gruesome events of Sidney’s own life. You can catch what ended up not being the final film in the franchise streaming on Starz, or rent it on Prime Video for $4.



Stream Scream 3 on Starz



Rent on Prime Video



Where to watch Scream 4:

Dimension Films

Fifteen years after the first Woodsboro massacre, Ghostface returns to wreak havoc on Sidney’s old high school. The fourth and final film in the franchise directed by Wes Craven, Scream 4 features a star-packed cast that includes Emma Roberts, Alison Brie, Adam Brody and more. You can stream Scream 4 on Showtime, rent it on Prime Video for $4, or buy it for $5.



Stream Scream 4 on Showtime



Rent or Buy on Prime Video



