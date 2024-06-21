The Spanish Grand Prix is back this weekend. Here's how to watch the Formula 1 race at home.
The European leg of the Formula 1 calendar kicks off this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix. After a thrilling race in Montreal, the 10th Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season starts an exciting triple header followed by a trip to Austria and then the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Sunday's race will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix online, including where to stream the F1 race for free.
How to Watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix Without Cable
The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, F1 fans in the U.S. can stream the Spanish Grand Prix on Sling TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.
Watch the Spanish Grand Prix on Sling TV
Sling TV is a great option for watching the Spanish Grand Prix without cable today. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Spanish Grand Prix if you're not home to watch the race live.
Spanish Grand Prix on Sling TV
Stream Formula 1 races live with Sling TV. ESPN is available with the Orange Plan to watch the Spanish Grand Prix and right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month.
Watch the Spanish Grand Prix for free on FuboTV
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Sign up now to stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix online for free.
Spanish Grand Prix on FuboTV
Fubo carries ESPN along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the Spanish Grand Prix along with future F1 races this season.
In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.
Watch the Spanish Grand Prix on ESPN+
The Spanish Grand Prix will stream live on ESPN+. With ESPN+, you'll get access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, original shows and on-demand content. The budget-friendly plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.
Spanish Grand Prix on ESPN+
The Spanish Grand Prix is one of 16 Formula 1 races streaming on ESPN+ in 2024.
What time is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?
The 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).
What channel is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix on?
The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.
2024 Spanish Grand Prix Schedule
Friday, June 21
- Practice 1: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. ET
- Practice 2: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 22
- Practice 3: 6:30 - 7:30 a.m. ET
- Qualifying: 10-11 a.m. ET
Sunday, June 23
- Spanish Grand Prix: 9 a.m. ET
2024 F1 Season Schedule
F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. Check out the remaining rounds below. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.
ROUND 10: Spain, June 21-23
ROUND 11: Austria (sprint race), June 28-30
ROUND 12: Great Britain, July 5-7
ROUND 13: Hungary, July 19-21
ROUND 14: Belgium, July 26-28
ROUND 15: Netherlands, August 23-25
ROUND 16: Italy, August 30 - September 1
ROUND 17: Azerbaijan, September 13-15
ROUND 18: Singapore, September 20-22
ROUND 19: United States (sprint race), October 18-20
ROUND 20: Mexico, October 25-27
ROUND 21: Brazil (spring race), November 1-3
ROUND 22: Las Vegas, November 21-23
ROUND 23: Quatar (sprint race), November 29 - December 1
ROUND 24: Abu Dhabi, December 6-8
RELATED CONTENT: