The European leg of the Formula 1 calendar kicks off this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix. After a thrilling race in Montreal, the 10th Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season starts an exciting triple header followed by a trip to Austria and then the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Sunday's race will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

Watch the Race on Sling TV

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix online, including where to stream the F1 race for free.

How to Watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix Without Cable

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, F1 fans in the U.S. can stream the Spanish Grand Prix on Sling TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Sling TV is a great option for watching the Spanish Grand Prix without cable today. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Spanish Grand Prix if you're not home to watch the race live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Sign up now to stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix online for free.

In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

The Spanish Grand Prix will stream live on ESPN+. With ESPN+, you'll get access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, original shows and on-demand content. The budget-friendly plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

What time is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

What channel is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix on?

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, June 21

Practice 1: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22

Practice 3: 6:30 - 7:30 a.m. ET

Qualifying: 10-11 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 23

Spanish Grand Prix: 9 a.m. ET

2024 F1 Season Schedule

F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. Check out the remaining rounds below. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.

ROUND 10: Spain, June 21-23

ROUND 11: Austria (sprint race), June 28-30

ROUND 12: Great Britain, July 5-7

ROUND 13: Hungary, July 19-21

ROUND 14: Belgium, July 26-28

ROUND 15: Netherlands, August 23-25

ROUND 16: Italy, August 30 - September 1

ROUND 17: Azerbaijan, September 13-15

ROUND 18: Singapore, September 20-22

ROUND 19: United States (sprint race), October 18-20

ROUND 20: Mexico, October 25-27

ROUND 21: Brazil (spring race), November 1-3

ROUND 22: Las Vegas, November 21-23

ROUND 23: Quatar (sprint race), November 29 - December 1

ROUND 24: Abu Dhabi, December 6-8

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: