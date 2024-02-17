Tonight, the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend features the highly anticipated NBA All-Star Saturday Night when our favorite athletes perform impressive feats. The festivities begin with the Kia Skills Challenge as Team Pacers, Team Top Picks and Team All-Stars compete for All-Star glory, culminating in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

The 2024 NBA 3-point contest then takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium as defending champion Damian Lillard will try to make it two in a row. If that wasn't exciting enough, we also get to witness the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

All-Star Saturday Night will then directly blast into the AT&T Slam Dunk contest as returning-champ Mac McClung defends his crown against Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, he Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin. Here's everything to know about how to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night online, including the full schedule of events and best livestream options.

How to Watch 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Without Cable

NBA All-Star Saturday Night is airing on TNT and streaming on Max. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the NBA dunk contest, 3-point contest and Steph vs. Sabrina is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA All-Star game if you're not home.

Both NBA All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game will stream live on Max. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for ad-supported, $16 for ad-free, and $20 if you want to view the basketball fun in 4K.

How to Watch 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN to watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the entire All-Star Weekend online for free.

What time does NBA All-Star Saturday Night start?

NBA All-Star Saturday Night airs tonight, February 17, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. The NBA All-Star Saturday Pregame show will run from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Watch channel is NBA All-Star Saturday Night on?

Tonight's All-Star festivities, including the dunk contest, will be broadcast on TNT.

Who is participating in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest?

Joining the reigning slam dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League's Osceola Magic is the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat; rookie)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic, G League; defending champion)

Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks; rookie)

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Online

This Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT and stream on Max. If you don't have cable, there are a variety of ways to stream the NBA All-Star Game, including Sling TV, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Find the timing of the events for the NBA All-Star Weekend below along with the TV channels you can view the games on.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET: Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. ET: Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

7 p.m. ET: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET: Panini Rising Stars (TNT)

Rising Stars: Semifinal 1

Rising Stars: Semifinal 2

Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, February 17

11 a.m. ET: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2 p.m. ET: HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)

7 p.m. ET: Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m. ET: NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)

1:30 p.m. ET: G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

8 p.m. ET: 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT and Max)

