The NBA Slam Dunk contest takes place tonight. Here's how to watch all the All-Star Saturday Night events live.
Tonight, the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend features the highly anticipated NBA All-Star Saturday Night when our favorite athletes perform impressive feats. The festivities begin with the Kia Skills Challenge as Team Pacers, Team Top Picks and Team All-Stars compete for All-Star glory, culminating in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.
Watch All-Star Saturday on Sling TV
The 2024 NBA 3-point contest then takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium as defending champion Damian Lillard will try to make it two in a row. If that wasn't exciting enough, we also get to witness the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.
All-Star Saturday Night will then directly blast into the AT&T Slam Dunk contest as returning-champ Mac McClung defends his crown against Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, he Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin. Here's everything to know about how to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night online, including the full schedule of events and best livestream options.
How to Watch 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Without Cable
NBA All-Star Saturday Night is airing on TNT and streaming on Max. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the NBA dunk contest, 3-point contest and Steph vs. Sabrina is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA All-Star game if you're not home.
Watch All-Star Saturday on Sling TV
Both NBA All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game will stream live on Max. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for ad-supported, $16 for ad-free, and $20 if you want to view the basketball fun in 4K.
Watch All-Star Saturday on Max
How to Watch 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night for Free
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN to watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the entire All-Star Weekend online for free.
Watch All-Star Saturday on FuboTV
What time does NBA All-Star Saturday Night start?
NBA All-Star Saturday Night airs tonight, February 17, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. The NBA All-Star Saturday Pregame show will run from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Watch channel is NBA All-Star Saturday Night on?
Tonight's All-Star festivities, including the dunk contest, will be broadcast on TNT.
Who is participating in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest?
Joining the reigning slam dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League's Osceola Magic is the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown.
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat; rookie)
- Mac McClung (Osceola Magic, G League; defending champion)
- Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks; rookie)
How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Online
This Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT and stream on Max. If you don't have cable, there are a variety of ways to stream the NBA All-Star Game, including Sling TV, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Watch the All-Star Game on Max
Watch the 73rd All-Star Game on Max. Currently, the streaming service is offering eligible customers live sports streaming on them for a limited time.
Watch the All-Star Game on Sling TV
With its Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, ESPN 2 and TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.
Watch the All-Star Game on Fubo TV
Stream All-Star Weekend and follow your favorite teams all season long with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and over 100 more live channels.
Watch the All-Star Game on NBA League Pass
Stream games live and on-demand with the NBA League Pass, which also gives you access to NBA TV. After a free 7-day trial, plans start at $50 per season.
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule
Find the timing of the events for the NBA All-Star Weekend below along with the TV channels you can view the games on.
Friday, February 16
11:30 a.m. ET: Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)
5:30 p.m. ET: Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)
7 p.m. ET: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m. ET: Panini Rising Stars (TNT)
- Rising Stars: Semifinal 1
- Rising Stars: Semifinal 2
- Rising Stars: Final
Saturday, February 17
11 a.m. ET: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)
2 p.m. ET: HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)
7 p.m. ET: Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)
8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
- Kia Skills Challenge
- Starry 3-Point Contest
- Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
- AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
Sunday, February 18
11 a.m. ET: NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)
1:30 p.m. ET: G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)
8 p.m. ET: 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT and Max)
RELATED CONTENT: