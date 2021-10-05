How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Films

The Harry Potter franchise's run on streaming has had more twists and turns than a quidditch match! But at last, all eightHarry Potter films are set to return to Peacock on Oct. 15, where they will be available for subscribers and muggles alike to binge in honor of the 20th anniversary of the first film's release.

While HBO Max launched with the beloved wizard franchise last year -- and will still play host to the films until Oct. 15 -- the film series has found its newest home at Peacock.

Now that the films are back, if you're a fan of the Potter-verse, it'd be a good time to subscribe to Peacock, which starts at $4.99 per month.

And while the Harry Potter series is a great watch any time, it's especially exciting right now as the franchise prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film's -- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone -- release, which debuted at theaters in November 2001.

Tap into your inner witch or wizard this fall with a proper binge-watch of one of the most famed franchises in cinematic history.

