Streaming

How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Films

By Alex Ungerman‍
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Harry Potter franchise's run on streaming has had more twists and turns than a quidditch match! But at last, all eightHarry Potter films are set to return to Peacock on Oct. 15, where they will be available for subscribers and muggles alike to binge in honor of the 20th anniversary of the first film's release.

While HBO Max launched with the beloved wizard franchise last year -- and will still play host to the films until Oct. 15 -- the film series has found its newest home at Peacock

Now that the films are back, if you're a fan of the Potter-verse, it'd be a good time to subscribe to Peacock, which starts at $4.99 per month.

And while the Harry Potter series is a great watch any time, it's especially exciting right now as the franchise prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film's -- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone -- release, which debuted at theaters in November 2001. 

Tap into your inner witch or wizard this fall with a proper binge-watch of one of the most famed franchises in cinematic history. 

Warner Bros. Pictures
All eight films will return to the service on Oct. 15.
Plus, shop some Wizarding World essentials that will make your next Harry Potter viewing party that much more magical.

Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand
Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand
Walmart
Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand
Add a touch of magic to your next Harry Potter binge with this mystery wand that's perfect for kiddos.
Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Walmart
Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Let the sorting hat tell you where your true wizarding loyalty lies.
Noble Collections Harry Potter Chocolate Frog
Noble Collections Harry Potter Chocolate Frog
Walmart
Noble Collections Harry Potter Chocolate Frog
Indulge in this chocolate frog treat that feels like it's straight from the Hogwarts Express trolley.
Harry Potter Owl Hedwig Accessory
Harry Potter Owl Hedwig Accessory
Walmart
Harry Potter Owl Hedwig Accessory
Keep your friends close and keep Hedwig (everyone's favorite owl) closer with this cute, plush accessory.
Harry Potter Hogwarts Banner
Harry Potter Hogwarts Banner
Walmart
Harry Potter Hogwarts Banner
If you're really a loyal Harry Potter fan, then prove it with this magical banner.
