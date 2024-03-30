Streaming

How to Watch the Illinois vs. UConn Elite 8 Game Online: Start Time and NCAA Tournament Livestream

UConn Huskies
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:15 PM PDT, March 30, 2024

The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Connecticu Huskies in the Elite 8 today. Here's how to watch the game live.

Men’s March Madness enters the Elite 8 today, which means it's time to crown the regional champions. First up in the Elite 8 field is a battle between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UConn Huskies. The winner of this showdown will then advance to the Final Four.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Today's game will be the first time that Illinois has played for the Final Four in 19 years, while the reigning champion and top overall seed UConn advanced to the Elite 8 for the second consecutive season. The Huskies secured their spot in the Elite 8 after defeating San Diego State 82-52 on Thursday night. Underdogs Illinois advanced by defeating No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-68.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois vs. UConn game, including the start time and best livestream options. 

How to Watch the Illinois vs. UConn March Madness Game Without Cable

The Illinois vs. UConn game will broadcast live on TBS and TruTV. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Elite 8 game today is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue tier with TruTV to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA games when you're not home.

March Madness on Sling TV

March Madness on Sling TV
Getty

March Madness on Sling TV

CBS is not included in Sling TV's offering, but you can stream college basketball games that air on ESPN, TruTV, TBS and TNT live with Sling TV's Blue Plan — as low as $22.50 for your first month.

$45 $23

For first month

Watch on Sling TV

What time is the Illinois vs. UConn March Madness Elite 8 game? 

The Illinois vs. UConn men's college basketball NCAA March Madness Elite 8 game will be played on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. PT).

2024 NCAA Elite 8 Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the men's NCAA tournament Elite Eight games.

Saturday, March 30

Connecticut vs. Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Alabama vs. Clemson, 8:49 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Sunday, March 31

Purdue vs. Tennessee, 2:20 p.m. ET | CBS

Duke vs. North Carolina State, 5:05 p.m. ET | CBS

What channel are the Elite 8 games on?

TBS will broadcast Saturday's East and West regional finals, while CBS will broadcast Sunday's South and Midwest regional finals.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024. 

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24 
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29 
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31 
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024. 

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN
  • First Four: March 20-21
  • First round: March 22-23
  • Second round: March 24-25 
  • Sweet 16: March 29-30 
  • Elite Eight: March 31- April 1 
  • Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

You never truly know what will happen during the March Madness championship tournament. Learn everything you need to know to watch all the NCAA Basketball Games online and on streaming.

