How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Divisional Round Game: Start Time, Live Stream

Patrick Mahomes
David Eulitt/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:56 AM PST, January 21, 2024

The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in today's NFL divisional round. Here's how to watch the game live.

Tonight, the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Not only is this matchup Patrick Mahomes' first-ever road NFL playoff game, but it may also be the most competitive all weekend.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills on Paramount+

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills on FuboTV

The teams are evenly matched with a record of 4-4 against one another since November 2015. Both Kansas City and Buffalo will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Chiefs come in on three and the Bills on six.

Keep reading for all the ways to watch the Kansas City Chiefs v.s Buffalo Bills NFL division playoff game today, including the best live streaming options.

What time is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game?

The AFC divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills is set to kick off Sunday, January 21 at 6:30p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Game Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game will be airing on CBS. If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch today's game is through a subscription to Paramount+.

With plans starting at $5.99 per month, Paramount+ offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Sign Up for Paramount+

How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL playoffs, including CBS for the Chiefs vs. Bills game. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Try FuboTV for Free

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 20

  • Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)
  • Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Sunday, January 21

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)

