Today marks the New England Patriots home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Last week, viewers were shocked in Week 1 when the Patriots beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 giving coach Jerod Mayo a win for his debut game. Now, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will face off against Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith in Week 2.

While the Seattle team won against the Denver Broncos last week, fans were less than impressed with the Seahawks' offense. That just gives the team something to prove against the New England Patriots this week. This will also be the third time the Seahawks and Patriots have played one another since their legendary Super Bowl game in 2015.

It's sure to be an interesting matchup, and football fans won't want to miss a moment. Read on to learn how to watch the Seahawks vs. Patriots game today, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game?

The New England Patriots welcome the Seattle Seahawks to the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, September 15 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT).

How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game without cable

Today's Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and more.

When it comes to streaming services, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Week 2 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99.

Several of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With FOX included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Seahawks vs. Patriots game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Game for free

Hulu + Live TV offers a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's games for free.

What channel is the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game on?

The Seahawks vs. Patriots game will air on FOX this Sunday.

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 2 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week two of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 16, 2024

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

