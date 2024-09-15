Geno Smith and Jacoby Brissett will meet at Gillette Stadium today. Here's how to watch the game at home.
Today marks the New England Patriots home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Last week, viewers were shocked in Week 1 when the Patriots beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 giving coach Jerod Mayo a win for his debut game. Now, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will face off against Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith in Week 2.
While the Seattle team won against the Denver Broncos last week, fans were less than impressed with the Seahawks' offense. That just gives the team something to prove against the New England Patriots this week. This will also be the third time the Seahawks and Patriots have played one another since their legendary Super Bowl game in 2015.
It's sure to be an interesting matchup, and football fans won't want to miss a moment. Read on to learn how to watch the Seahawks vs. Patriots game today, including all the best livestream options.
When is the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game?
The New England Patriots welcome the Seattle Seahawks to the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, September 15 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT).
How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game without cable
Today's Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.
Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots on Sling TV
Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and more.
Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on Sling TV
One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the 2024 NFL regular season is with Sling TV. Right now, Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month of service on any tier, bringing the Blue tier with FOX, ABC, NBC and the NFL Network down to just $22.50.
Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots on FuboTV
When it comes to streaming services, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Week 2 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.
Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99.
Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on FuboTV
FuboTV offers 190 channels in its base package, which includes ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and the NFL Network. Right now, you can save $30 on your first month of Fubo. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable.
ET and CBS are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots on NFL+
Several of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.
Watch the NFL Regular Season on NFL+
The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to the NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously, which costs $100 per year (or $15 per month).
Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With FOX included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Seahawks vs. Patriots game live.
Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.
Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV provides over 95 channels like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. Along with that, you'll get access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu's massive library of content.
How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Game for free
Hulu + Live TV offers a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's games for free.
What channel is the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game on?
The Seahawks vs. Patriots game will air on FOX this Sunday.
2024 NFL Regular Season Week 2 Schedule
Here are the upcoming game times for week two of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.
Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)
Key dates for the 2024 NFL season
Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.
October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)
October 15-16: Fall League Meeting
October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)
December 10-11: Special League Meeting
January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend
January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl
February 1: Senior Bowl
February 2: Pro Bowl Games
February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine