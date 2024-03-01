Two of the NBA's top scorers square off tonight when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Celtics will be going for their tenth straight win in their final head-to-head meeting with the Mavericks.

Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics for Free

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 136-125 victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Boston Celtics are currently leading the Eastern Conference after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 117-99. Tonight's game will bring Mavs point guard Kyrie Irving back to TD Garden, his former home court.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics game, including the best livestream options.

What time is the Mavericks vs. Celtics game?

The Boston Celtics face the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA regular season game tonight, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch Mavericks vs. Celtics without cable

The Mavericks vs. Celtics game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Celtics for free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Mavericks vs. Celtics game online for free.

