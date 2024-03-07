The Boston Celtics face the Denver Nuggets in NBA regular season action tonight. Two of the top teams in the NBA meet at Ball Arena after both faced a loss in games they were expected to win. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Watch Celtics vs. Nuggets for Free

The Nuggets sit behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Celtics head into the meeting as the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston saw its 11-game winning streak disappear in Tuesday’s 105-104 loss against Cleveland, so the Celtics will be looking to bounce back tonight.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets game today, including the best livestream options.

How to watch the Celtics vs. Nuggets game without cable

The Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets game will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can still stream tonights game on Sling TV, Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Watch the Celtics vs. Nuggets game live on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT to down to $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Stream NBA games live with Sling TV for as low as $20 for your first month. Watch the top basketball games on TNT, ESPN and ABC (simulcast on ESPN3) for the best price. $40 $20 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Watch the Celtics vs. Nuggets game live on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets game online for free.

In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV Stream NBA games and follow your favorite teams all season long with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include TNT, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and over 100 more live channels. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

Watch the Celtics vs. Nuggets game on Max

Launched on Max last October, the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On features sports events from NBA, March Madness, MLB, NHL, U.S. Soccer and more, including all live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV). To access the premium sports package, you’ll need a base Max subscription with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

For a limited time, the B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for free. After the promotional period ends, you can add the B/R Sports Add-On starting at $9.99 per month.

Watch the Celtics vs. Nuggets game live on NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most NBA games this season. With a subscription to NBA League Pass, fans will have access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Right now, there is an NBA League Pass deal with seven free days of streaming before a reduced cost of $49.99 per season. If you prefer to watch games without commercials and get access to in-arena streams, the League Pass Premium plan is also on sale for $74.99 per season.

NBA League Pass NBA League Pass NBA League Pass Get League Pass at the new halftime price to stream every live NBA game on your favorite device. $49.99/Season 7-Day Free Trial Shop Now

What time is the Celtics vs. Nuggets game tonight?

The Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Celtics vs. Nuggets game on?

The Celtics vs. Nuggets game will air live on TNT.

RELATED CONTENT: