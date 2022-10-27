Matthew Perry is sitting down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer ahead of the release of his new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In this emotional one-hour special, Perry and Sawyer will discuss never-before-shared details from behind the scenes of Friends, his struggles with addiction, and Perry’s near-death experience.

This exclusive ABC interview with the former Friends star will air at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, October 28, and stream the following day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

In the weeks leading up to the release of his memoir, Perry has been making headlines for comments made about actor Keanu Reeves and shocking tales of his time on set while battling addiction.

Previews of his upcoming interview with Sawyer confirm that the Friends actor was taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day at one point. Perry has also revealed he’s been in detox an estimated 65 times and that he “escaped death narrowly" following a 14-day coma.

You can hear about all this in the actor’s own words on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, October 28. Keep reading to find out how to watch Matthew Perry—The Diane Sawyer Interview.

“Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me.” @MatthewPerry - success, fame & his struggle with addiction.



The exclusive @DianeSawyer interview premieres Friday, Oct. 28th at 8/7c on @ABC - and stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/ycVYDUX12ppic.twitter.com/V1SLqI3GIm — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2022

When is Matthew Perry’s Diane Sawyer interview?

The beloved Friends actor sits down with Diane Sawyer for an exclusive broadcast interview on October 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Matthew Perry—The Diane Sawyer Interview

Matthew Perry’s interview with Diane Sawyer will air on ABC on October 28, and be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The cost of Hulu starts out at $8/month for the basic ad-supported plan, while its ad-free counterpart costs $15/month. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month.

If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform, including live TV, free for 30 days.

Sign Up to Watch

When does Matthew Perry’s new book come out?

Matthew Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, won’t come out until November 1, 2022. But you can preorder the book now on Amazon.

