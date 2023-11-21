Hulu Is Down to $1 per Month With This Epic Black Friday Deal

Today, Hulu has officially announced their Black Friday deal, and it is their best one yet. The limited-time streaming deal brings down the cost of their basic, ad-supported plan to only $0.99 per month for the entire year. Subscribers save $84 over a 12-month period, which means there’s no better time to subscribe to Hulu than now.

In addition to getting the basic ad-supported Hulu subscription for 88% off with this Hulu Cyber Week deal, you can also add a Disney+ subscription for an extra $2 per month. That means you can get access to both platforms' full libraries of movies and TV shows, including Star Wars and Marvel franchises, for just $3 per month for twelve months.

The holidays are a great excuse to kick back and binge-watch your favorite shows (or Christmas movies) on the streaming service of your choice. But with all of the options for streaming services out today, it can be tough to not only decide which one is right for you and your family but also keep track of the monthly streaming budget. This incredible Black Friday deal helps on both accounts by offering Hulu's giant library of shows, films and events while saving you money.

Unlike streaming deals of Christmas past, new and previous Hulu subscribers who have been unsubscribed for one month or more can all take advantage of these savings. Just be sure to sign up before this Cyber Week deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 28.

If you have yet to add Hulu to your streaming roster, the platform's selection of TV shows and movies is one of the best out there. Binge-worthy shows for a relaxing day indoors include The Bear, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building, and more. There are also entire seasons of Emmy Award-winning series like The Dropout, Atlanta, Schitt's Creek, and Abbott Elementary.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

