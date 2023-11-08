When it comes to interactive home workouts, treadmills and exercise bikes often steal the spotlight. However, they also tend to neglect your upper body. For a well-rounded fitness program, you should consider adding a rowing machine to the mix.

For Black Friday 2023, Hydrow is currently offering up to $500 off best-selling rowers to upgrade your at-home workout space. Hydrow's biggest sale of the year is happening now, taking $500 off the Hydrow Rower and $450 off the Hydrow Wave Rower, so you don't want to miss out on these Black Friday fitness deals.

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Rower A 22” touchscreen display and impressive front-facing speakers bring the river to your home for the best rowing exeprience. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Hydrow Wave Rower Hydrow Hydrow Wave Rower Reach your fitness goals with on the water workouts led by expert athletes and Olympians. Perfectly sized for apartments or smaller homes, the Hydrow Wave Roller stows away vertically in seconds. $1,895 $1,445 Shop Now

Hydrow makes our favorite rowing machines designed to silently recreate the feeling of rowing on the water. Often referred to as "the Peloton of rowing," Hydrow's rowing machines allow you to participate in live or on-demand rowing classes led by world-class athletes and Olympians, all in the comfort of your living room. If you've been eyeing a Hydrow Rower, both of the company's smart rowing machines are being steeply discounted for Black Friday.

Shop the Hydrow Black Friday Sale

Both the Hydrow Rower and Hydrow Wave Rower are designed with patented electromagnetic drag technology that gives the rower water-like resistance. With three ways to experience your rowing workout — live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. — the workouts are immersive and surprisingly lifelike.

The original Hydrow Rower features a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen that is sweatproof to watch over 4,000 on-demand workout classes with a Hydrow membership. It also has built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your own music while you train. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing.

If you're worried about the size of your space, the Hydrow Wave is a more streamlined and compact version of the Hydrow Rower. It is 30% lighter and smaller than Hydrow's original rowing machine and has a crisp and responsive 16-inch display.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: