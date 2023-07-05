Ice-T is hitting back. The Law & Order: SVU star isn't standing by while internet haters and critics slam his wife, Coco Austin.

Austin, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the 4th of July and shared a risqué pair of snapshots of herself in black bikini bottoms and a barely there red cut-off top that showed off quite a bit of skin.

"Happy '4th Of July' !! ❤️ I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside," Austin captioned the photos, in which she waved a pair of small American flags.

It wasn't long before critics and trolls leaped into the comments section to slam Austin for everything from her ensemble to her physique, to claiming that she is a bad influence on her 7-year-old daughter, Chanel -- spewing misogyny and general vitriol in an otherwise innocuous bikini post.

Ice-T quickly took to the comments as well to slam the negativity and to ask an important, self-reflective question.

"If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her???" he wrote. "Weirdo s**t…"

Quickly, it seemed the tide changed with many followers celebrating Ice-T for standing up for his wife.

"It’s her hubby tearing everyone up in these comments for me," one user wrote, along with a clapping emoji. Another user commented, "If her husband don't have a problem with it why should anybody else should she has a beautiful body, and she wants to show it if you don't like it then unfollow it's not that hard she's also a beautiful woman."

"Y’all leave his wife alone, he love it that’s all that matters!" another user posted.

Photographer and influencer Erika Rose commented, "People need to learn to keep their opinions about women, and their bodies to themselves. She looks amazing. She’s a mother, and a wife. That should never take her right to embrace her own skin and feel confident and sexy!"

This is far from the first time Ice-T and his wife have faced criticism and pearl-clutching from internet critics. In December, the parents faced backlash over another post from Austin, and the actor responded with a message of his own.

"Everyone is going to hate you anyway... so you might as well give them a reason," the post read.

The 65-year-old rapper added some advice of his own in the captions, writing, "Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN. 💎"

The couple is not new to facing criticism over the years from other parents. Last month, during an episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Coco opened up about the hate she's faced and how feeling like she's "underneath a microscope all the time" has impacted her.

After Hall played a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for being the "best mother" to Chanel, Coco began to tear up as she said she doesn't "hear that much" from the public and instead, she "hears a lot of the bad."

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she told Hall. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother."

"I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," Coco continued. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

For more on how the pair have responded to critics who have commented on everything from Coco breastfeeding her older daughter to pushing her in a stroller, watch the clip below.

