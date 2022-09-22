Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 35% On Convenient Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers, and Dutch Ovens
Fall has officially begun, which means Thanksgiving and more family get-togethers will be here before your know it. To start getting prepared for the cozy season of cooking and hosting, Amazon is offering huge discounts on fan-favorite Instant Pots. The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions.
Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups. That's why we've rounded up the best Instant Pot sales happening right now. Though the brand is most known for its convenient pressure cookers, Instant Pot also makes popular air fryers, coffee makers, and even air purifiers. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing Amazon's Instant Pot deals.
Below, shop the best deals on Instant Pot products ahead of the holiday season, and get up to 35% off your new go-to countertop appliance.
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 13 customizable cooking programs.
Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware. This 5-in-1 dutch oven braises, slow cooks, sears or sautés as a cooking pan and warme — making it the perfect gift for a wedding, new home, or bridal shower.
Treat yourself to this 2-in-1 single-serve coffee maker at 35% off. This Instant Pot coffee maker is compatible with coffee grounds and prepackaged coffee pods like K-cups.
There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy.
For those who love a tech gadget, this smart air fryer connects to an app on your phone with 90 recipes.
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
This mini air fryer with two quarts of space is perfect for conserving space on your kitchen counter.
