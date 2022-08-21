Amazon is offering huge discounts on cult-favorite kitchen retailer Instant Pot. The original Instant Pot is one of the most versatile (and space-saving) kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, slow cook and pressure cook, to name a few of its multiple functions. The Instant Pot can do it all, which takes the stress out of cooking (especially after a long day at work).

Though the line started with the OG Instant Pot, the retailer has expanded into air fryers, coffee makers, immersion blenders and even air purifiers. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing this incredible sale. Don't worry: Instant Pot has tons of deals available to shoppers who aren't Prime members, but you can still sign up for Prime and access all of the Prime-exclusive deals.

Below, shop the best deals on fan-favorite Instant Pot products ahead of Labor Day, and get up to 25% off your new go-to countertop appliance.

