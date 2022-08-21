Shopping

Instant Pot is Having a Labor Day Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 25% On Space-Saving Countertop Appliances

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
instant pot
Getty Images

Amazon is offering huge discounts on cult-favorite kitchen retailer Instant Pot. The original Instant Pot is one of the most versatile (and space-saving) kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, slow cook and pressure cook, to name a few of its multiple functions. The Instant Pot can do it all, which takes the stress out of cooking (especially after a long day at work).

Though the line started with the OG Instant Pot, the retailer has expanded into air fryers, coffee makers, immersion blenders and even air purifiers. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing this incredible sale. Don't worry: Instant Pot has tons of deals available to shoppers who aren't Prime members, but you can still sign up for Prime and access all of the Prime-exclusive deals.

Below, shop the best deals on fan-favorite Instant Pot products ahead of Labor Day, and get up to 25% off your new go-to countertop appliance.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 13 customizable cooking programs.

$100$63
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker

This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer. 

$200$190 WITH COUPON
Instant Pot Solo, Single-Serve 2-in-1 Coffee Maker for Ground Coffee and K-Cup Pods
Instant Pot Solo, Single-Serve 2-in-1 Coffee Maker for Ground Coffee and K-Cup®Pod
Amazon
Instant Pot Solo, Single-Serve 2-in-1 Coffee Maker for Ground Coffee and K-Cup Pods

Treat yourself to this 2-in-1 single-serve coffee maker at 42% off. This Instant Pot coffee maker is compatible with coffee grounds and prepackaged coffee pods.

$120$100
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer

There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy. 

$113$140
Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo
Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon
Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo

For those who love a tech gadget, this smart air fryer connects to an app on your phone with 90 recipes.

$140$100
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1

Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware, now 25% off.

$230$218
Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid
Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid

Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.

$200$190 WITH COUPON
Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer
Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer

This mini air fryer with two quarts of space is perfect for conserving space on your kitchen counter.

$60$50

Check out more can't-miss Instant Pot deals from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Labor Day Cookware Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Essentials

The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon

Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Are 35% Off Right Now On Amazon

The Best Early Labor Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Great Jones Labor Day Sale: Get 25% Off on Bakeware and Cookware

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color

The Best Amazon Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now