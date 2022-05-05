Instant Pot Sale: Save Up to 30% Off for Mother's Day
If you're still searching in vain for the perfect Mother's Day gift, don't worry. Ahead of this weekend's holiday (yes, you read that right!), Amazon is offering huge discounts on cult-favorite kitchen retailer Instant Pot. And, if you are a Prime member, you can get the gift just in time with two-day, one-day or even same-day delivery.
The original Instant Pot is one of the kitchen's most versatile (and space saving!) appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, slow cook, pressure cook, just to name a few of its multiple functions. Just like Mom, the Instant Pot can do it all. So, if you want to make Mom feel really special, grab her any of Instant Pot's incredible appliances before her big day.
Though the line started with the OG Instant Pot, the retailer has expanded into air fryers, coffee makers, immersion blenders, and even air filters. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing this incredible sale.
Below, shop our favorite items from the Instant Pot sale on Amazon, and make sure Mom gets exactly what she wants this Mother's Day.
Set Mom up with this six quart instant pot with ten functions ranging from steaming, sautéeing, and even baking.
Get Mom's day started off right with this single serve coffee maker, which takes either grounds or prepackaged coffee pods.
There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy.
If Mom has a smaller kitchen, give her the best of both worlds with this combo Instant Pot with an air fryer lid.
For those who love a tech gadget, this smart air fryer connects to an app on your phone with 90 recipes.
Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware, now 25% off.
Get Mom this do-it-all appliance which can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
This mini air fryer with two quarts of space is perfect for the empty-nesting Mom, who's no longer cooking in bulk.
Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter.
Blending is made easy with this ultra-powered handheld immersion circulator.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings And Rings
12 Gifts on Sale That Will Arrive by Mother's Day
Get 15% Off Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts from Milk Bar
Gift These Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches for Mother's Day 2022
The Best Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift This Mother's Day 2022
15 Mother's Day Gift Cards for Every Type of Mom