Instant Pot Sale: Save Up to 30% Off for Mother's Day

If you're still searching in vain for the perfect Mother's Day gift, don't worry. Ahead of this weekend's holiday (yes, you read that right!), Amazon is offering huge discounts on cult-favorite kitchen retailer Instant Pot. And, if you are a Prime member, you can get the gift just in time with two-day, one-day or even same-day delivery.

The original Instant Pot is one of the kitchen's most versatile (and space saving!) appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, slow cook, pressure cook, just to name a few of its multiple functions. Just like Mom, the Instant Pot can do it all. So, if you want to make Mom feel really special, grab her any of Instant Pot's incredible appliances before her big day.

Though the line started with the OG Instant Pot, the retailer has expanded into air fryers, coffee makers, immersion blenders, and even air filters. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing this incredible sale.

Below, shop our favorite items from the Instant Pot sale on Amazon, and make sure Mom gets exactly what she wants this Mother's Day.

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

