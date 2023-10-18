Peta Murgatroyd's son is growing up a little too fast for her liking. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Dancing With the Stars pro following Tuesday's Disney100 episode, and she revealed how her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's 6-year-old son, Shai, reacted to seeing Mickey and Minnie Mouse during the telecast.

"We have said to him, 'Your seventh birthday, I think would be great at Disneyland this year.' And so he went right up to Mickey and Minnie, like, 'Oh, where are your houses?' and asking them all these questions," Murgatroyd said. "He had a great time."

Though Shai had fun seeing the Disney characters, he knew they weren't really Mickey and Minnie.

"I said, 'Look, there's Mickey and Minnie!' And he said, 'No, Mommy, that's two men in a costume,'" Murgatroyd recalled. "I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no we're not there yet.' I'm not over the the children phase."

The tot has been on hand to support his mom and her partner, Barry Williams, every episode this season. The duo performed a jazz number to "He’s a Tramp" from Lady and the Tramp.

"It started off really well," Murgatroyd said of their performance. "We just got a little bit off on the footing, but Barry is such an entertainer, performer, and a classic showman, so he kept moving, he kept the story going, so we got back on it."

"This is live, so stuff happens and you have to be able to deal with it," Williams noted. "I think you get points for that too if you do it right."

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

The duo's performance put them in jeopardy along with Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart and Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong.

"It's the longest drumroll ever imagined," Williams said of waiting to find out if he'd be eliminated. "It's probably only four seconds or something, but it's like, 'Oh man. I'm counting my heartbeats now.'"

"I've done this for 15 seasons now and it does not get easier," Murgatroyd admitted.

Ultimately the duo survived, as Peterson and Stewart were the ones to get the boot.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

