Nia Booko knows she had a strong reaction to Jax Taylor's prank.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to Nia and her husband, Danny Booko, at the premiere of The Valley, and Nia revealed why she broke down in tears after Jax pantsed her husband during the show's premiere.

"I was experiencing a lot of hormones my whole postpartum period," Nia told ET, referencing how she gave birth to twins less than six weeks before filming began.

Danny, meanwhile, thought the prank was "very funny," though he did admit that he took precautions in case Jax decided to act again.

"I am wearing two pairs of pants and four pairs of underwear in case that does happen, if Jax is going to sneak up behind me," he quipped.

The incident went down during the premiere episode of The Valley. On Tuesday's episode, the couple debriefed after Jax's prank.

"He doesn't need to be adding to what I'm dealing with," Nia told her husband, before explaining in a confessional, "I don't know exactly how to label it per se, but all the heavy hormones and emotions that I've been feeling, it's been a lot. There's some days where I'm like, 'Is this my new normal?' Sometimes, in the moment, it doesn't feel like it's going to get better."

Nia, who has a black belt in taekwondo, was also upset with Jax's wife, Brittany Cartwright's, response to his antics.

"I love Brittany but she was also just making all the excuses," Nia said, before adding of Jax, "I wanted to punch him... I'm not going to actually hit somebody, but I wanted to."

During her interview with ET, Nia told viewers that being very recently postpartum during filming for The Valley caused her to have "mom brain" throughout the show. Because of that, Nia said that as she watches the show back, she plans to "laugh at" everything that went down.

"We lived it. It was real," she said. "It was how we were feeling in the moment, but it's been a few months now, so we just have to laugh it all off."

"You can't change it. You can't take yourself too serious," Danny agreed. "... You gotta laugh at yourself and the circumstances that are happening. It was a lot of laughs... with a side of drama."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: