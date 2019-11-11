Jaclyn Hill Announces Relaunch Date for Her Beauty Brand

Jaclyn Hill is relaunching her beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

The YouTube star shared a post revealing the new "J" logo for Jaclyn Cosmetics on the brand's Instagram account with the caption, "The future is bright. ✨ 11/26/19 #Jaclyn," hinting the relaunch will drop later this month on Nov. 26. You can also sign up for exclusive updates on the brand's website.

The relaunch comes after Jaclyn Cosmetics' initial launch in May, which quickly came under fire for the questionable quality of the lipsticks.

In August, the brand announced it will "take a moment to rebuild."

Hill recently brought humor to the controversy she's faced this year in a Halloween costume dress emblazoned with the word, "Cancelled."

See her outfit in the video, ahead:

