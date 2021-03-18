Jaclyn Hill Launches New Poutspoken Lip Collection

Jaclyn Hill has launched new makeup! The YouTube star's brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, dropped their new Poutspoken Lip Collection -- the first lip product range since facing backlash on her first lipstick line in 2019.

The brand new lip range features the Poutspoken Liquid Lip in 15 shades and the Poutspoken Lip Liner in 12 shades. Both lip products have a matte finish with high pigment.

The Poutspoken range is available to shop on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website, and it'll drop at Ulta on May 2. The brand's cheek products recently launched at Ulta, including the Bronze & Blushing Duo, Accent Light Highlighter (mini and regular), Beaming Light Loose Highlighter and Mood Light Luminous Powder.

Last week, Hill shared an emotional reaction to seeing her own products on Ulta shelves.

She captioned, "9 years ago I was a young girl working at MAC. I didn’t know how I was going to afford my next meal & only dreamt of buying makeup for myself. I remember going into Sephora and Ulta on my lunch breaks and swatching makeup cause it was so exciting to me! Now I have my own collection in @ultabeauty !!!! Dreams come true."

Shop the new Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lip Collection below.

Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick in Feisty Jaclyn Cosmetics Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick in Feisty As a lover of matte lipsticks, Jaclyn wanted to create a matte liquid lipstick packed with hydrating ingredients like synthetic beeswax, vitamin A, vitamin E, and avocado oil. Grab one while you can - this line of neutral shades is quickly selling out. $20 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lipliner in Cupcake Jaclyn Cosmetics Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lipliner in Cupcake The perfect companion to the Poutspoken liquid lipstick, this creamy lip liner is going fast! $18 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter Ulta Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter Available in 8 shimmering shades, this highlight packs a punch according to dozens of 5-star reviews on Ulta. $29 AT ULTA Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Mood Light Luminous Powder Ulta Jaclyn Cosmetics Mood Light Luminous Powder This multi-purpose formula can be used all over for a lit-from-within look or applied to targeted areas for a subtle highlight. $32 AT ULTA Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Bronze & Blushing Duo Ulta Jaclyn Cosmetics Bronze & Blushing Duo Regardless of the season, cheat a sunkissed glow with this bronzer and blush duo. $36 AT ULTA Buy Now

