Jacob Elordi is reportedly under police investigation. Australia's Daily Telegraph reports that the 26-year-old actor is involved in a police investigation after allegedly assaulting Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred when Fox approached Elordi as he was leaving a venue and referenced a viral scene in Saltburn, asking the actor if he could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O's birthday.

"He then kind of gets up in my face. He's so close... and he's a lot taller than me. I could've kissed him he was that close," Fox alleged on the radio show on Monday. "So I'm backed against this wall, he's right in my face, and he's two boys are now on either side of me... I'm feeling quite intimidated, and then Jacob demands I delete the footage. And I said, 'Yeah that's fine,' because we're not going to use it."

Next, the radio producer claimed that "it's like a switch went off" and Elordi, who was with several pals, became "quite aggressive."

"And then he goes, 'Go into your recently deleted'... I'm feeling quite intimidated and I'm thinking, 'Something's going to happen here,' because I can't move. They're all surrounding me against this wall," Fox alleged. "... I'm thinking, 'If I delete this footage, there's no evidence that this encounter happened.' I'm already thinking, the way they're surrounding me, I'm thinking something's going to happen here, someone's going to jump me or something."

"I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat," he continued. "... One of his boys pulls him off me, because they're aware this is going to become a thing, and then I very quickly walk back towards the venue."

In a statement to Variety, the New South Wales Police said they are investigating the matter.

"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs," the statement read. "Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing."

Elordi has yet to speak out about the alleged incident.

RELATED CONTENT: