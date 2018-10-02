Last week, Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter at the Grand Canyon! Now, his better half, Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about witnessing the fateful moment when he leapt.



“There was only one road out and that was out of that helicopter on a bungee,” she told ET at a panel held for L.A. high school students interested in careers in entertainment. “It was a really great moment for me, because it's one of those moments where your faith is truly tested. When I saw him fly outside the helicopter, that's when I got a little nervous because I didn't know that was happening, it wasn't actually the jump."



“But you know, he is covered. He is good," she added. "And I was really strong in that. So I was like, Jada, you have done some work. You and your source connection is A-OK. Yeah, I was like, it's beyond my hands now.”



She also discussed the importance of panels like the one she hosted, which demystify the experience of working in the entertainment industry.



“A lot of times the students will come out and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much, I had no idea that that was available for me,'" she said. "I think there's all these myths around our industry, and they get a true understanding of what our industry is about. Our industry has a way of making people feel like it's a social club. ‘Oh, no, only these certain kinds of people can do this,’ and it's like, ‘No, no, everybody's invited.’ Believe me, everybody's invited.”

