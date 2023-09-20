News

Jaime King and Kyle Newman Settle Their Divorce Over 3 Years After Separating

Jaime King and Kyle Newman
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 5:35 PM PDT, September 20, 2023

King announced the news to Instagram, sharing that the pair 'look forward to co-parenting with grace.'

Jaime King and ex-husband Kyle Newman have finally settled their once-contentious divorce.

They shared a statement to King's Instagram on Wednesday revealing the news, and stressing that they'd managed to settle things amicably.

"We have come to a peaceful, loving and harmonious completion of our marriage," King wrote in the caption alongside a throwback photo of herself and Newman with their two sons, when they were toddlers. "As parents loving must prevail."

"The health and well-being of our children has always been our utmost priority," King continued, referring to 9-year-old James and 8-year-old Leo.

"We look forward to co-parenting with grace and understanding," the statement concluded. "We respectfully ask for privacy for our children and our families at this time."

The message of "peace" comes after a particularly acrimonious and highly public legal battle between King, 44, and Newman, 47, after the actress filed for divorce from the filmmaker in May 2020, after 12 years of marriage, and 15 years together.

As their divorce proceeded, things between the former couple turned decidedly negative as they battled over finances and custody of their children.

King accused Newman of verbal and emotional abuse, while Newman alleged that King had substance abuse issues -- while both denied the claims made by the other, repeatedly.

However, it looks like the two are now interested in co-parenting peacefully with their divorce finally settled.

