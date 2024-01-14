James Marsden says he could not be more excited to be back in the same room with his The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling.

On Sunday, the Hairspray actor, 50, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Jury Duty.

While chatting about his nomination and his incredible career, the conversation turned to the 2004 adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' best-selling book, in which he portrayed Lon Hammond alongside Gosling's Noah Calhoun and Rachel McAdams' Allie Hamilton.

"Sobering -- it's been 20 years?" Marsden said after being asked how it feels to know their movie is two decades old. "Jeez, 20 years ago? That's insane that that movie -- well, I'm very proud of that one as well. Talk about another movie that none of us thought that was going to do what it was going to do."

Getty Images

When it comes to how Marsden feels about potentially reuniting with Gosling, 43, at the award ceremony, the Enchanted star said he would have to find his old co-star in the audience and do a toast "in remembrance" of their now-iconic romance film. While their characters in the movie both were vying for the same woman, it sounds like there is nothing but love between the two actors.

"[I'm] excited that we're both still sitting here talking to you," the actor said. "We'll have to -- Ryan and I -- will have to share a little cheers tonight."

Both Gosling and Marsden did in fact have reasons to celebrate, too. Marsden's performance in the hit Freevee series scored him not only a Critics Choice Award nomination but an Emmy nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. The Critics Choice Award ended up going to Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear, but the potential for a Marsden Emmy win is still on the table and will be decided on Jan. 15.

Amazon FreeVee

For his part, Gosling was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Film category for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. While he lost the acting award, he did not go home empty-handed as his song, "I'm Just Ken," took the award for Best Original Song.

The La La Land actor was so surprised by his win that his reaction instantly became a meme on social media.

For more headlines from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, including a full winners list, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: