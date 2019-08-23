Jamie Foxx Enjoys Guys Night Out Following Split From Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx is just having fun.

The 51-year-old actor enjoyed some quality time with his guy friends on Thursday evening, just three days after news broke that he and Katie Holmes had split up.

A source tells ET that Foxx did a surprise DJ performance at the 2-year anniversary party for Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. The source notes that singer Sela Vave did not attend with Foxx, as it was a guys night out.

"He definitely knew he was the center of attention. He took over the party by getting on the mic and singing 'Happy Birthday' [in honor of the venue] while mixing in his classic song, 'Gold Digger,'" the source says. "He was on the mic and playing music for a good hour. Everyone loved it!"

"He was having the best time!" the source adds. "He was happy with his boys, enjoying the celebration."

On Monday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Foxx and Holmes ended their relationship in May after six years of dating. However, a source told ET that while the two actors "appear to have broken up," there's still a chance of reconciliation.

"They never had a typical relationship," the source noted. "They have always been incredibly independent and their lives didn't revolve around each other. They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally."

The source also said that while the two have a great time together and have great chemistry, neither was looking to uproot or totally merge their lives.



"They are just both caught up with their own families, careers and obligations that their relationship had to take a back seat," the source said.

Meanwhile, Foxx was also snapped holding hands over the weekend with Vave while exiting Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles. However, another source told ET at the time that Vave is simply a singer/songwriter that Foxx is helping to mentor.

Foxx also shut down the rumors that he's dating the 21-year-old singer during an interview with "Big Boy's Neighborhood" on Real 92.3.

"People are saying I'm dating the girl. Let me just say this -- that's absolutely not true," he stated, explaining that Vave is close friends with his daughters, Corinne, 25, and Annalise, 10.

For more on Foxx, watch below.

