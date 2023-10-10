Home is where the heart is! Jason Bateman, Camila Morrone, Tobey Maguire, Drew Scott, Rosanna Arquette, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rachel Zoe, and more celebrities are expected to gather at the 2023 A Sense of Home Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

More than 350 guests will join the celebrities at an event hosted by Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos, in honor of Charlotte and Gary Gilbert and Jeneva Ball's work with A Sense of Home.

Attendees will enjoy a night of speeches, performances, and a silent art and experience auction while listening to a DJ set by Michelle Pesce.

A Sense of Home's mission is to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes and a community for youth aging out of the foster care system. Recently, Zoe, her husband Rodger Berman, and their sons Skyler, 12, and Kaius, 9, helped design and re-create a home for a previously homeless Los Angeles, California, native.

The charity organization offers viable and progressive solutions to prevent homelessness and break the generational cycle of trauma by securing housing vouchers through county programs, educational scholarships, therapy, trauma-informed healing, financial literacy training, mentorship, job placement referrals, job training, and pay-it-forward programs.

"Kids ripped from the family home are placed in foster care and are moved from place to place never having a home where they belong. Once they age out of foster care, these young people are alone in the world and home becomes ever more elusive," Georgie Smith, Founder and CEO of A Sense of Home, said in a press release.

"A Sense of Home was created when kids aging out of foster care in L.A. began asking me for help. … I responded and I have not stopped responding because their requests for help have not stopped coming. … Home is a place where our needs are met and our productivity is determined. If we can provide the foundation of a beautiful home to those who will most likely become homeless, we are breaking the cycle of homelessness and of generational poverty," she added.

To purchase tickets for the event, please visit my.onecause.com.

