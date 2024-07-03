Jason Kelce is not a big tattoo guy, but the retired Philadelphia Eagles center recently shared the one piece of permanent body art he's considered getting.

During Wednesday's episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, the siblings discussed getting inked.

"We talked about doing a family crest," Travis revealed. "I would still be open to it. I just don't have the creative desire to get a tattoo."

"It's the forever thing that really puts a damper on it," Jason agreed.

However, the father of three does seem open to one permanent reminder.

"I've never pulled the trigger on it, don't plan to," Jason said of getting a tattoo before adding, "I might get a wedding ring tattoo because I take my ring off to do a lot of things. I don't like having rings on."

Jason Kelce flashes his wedding ring on the field after Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. - Perry Knotts/Getty Images

"You're notorious for losing rings, Jason, you don't have to explain yourself," Travis quipped of his older brother.

"Yep, so I thought about just getting a tattoo," Jason noted.

When Travis asked what Jason's wife of six years Kylie Kelce, thought of that idea, Jason replied, "She's indifferent. I mean, she's a little upset that I lose my ring sometimes."

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend the premiere of 'Kelce' on Sept. 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Jason has a history of losing important rings. In April, he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili during the New Heights live event at the University of Cincinnati.

Jason previously shared that he believes the ring was "accidentally thrown in the trash while cleaning up."

In a police report of the incident obtained by ET, the value of the lost ring is estimated to be $100,000.

Jason's habit of misplacing his ring over the years has been so well documented, a competition titled "Jason Lost His Ring" was played during the first annual "Lombaby Games" as part of their live event at the university. During the game, teams competed to locate his Super Bowl ring among decoys hidden inside two inflatable pools filled with chili.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Jason Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason won the Lombardi Trophy in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In the years since, he has cemented his status as the greatest center in the history of the NFL. The 36-year-old is a six-time All Pro honoree, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer.

In March, Jason announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons for the Eagles.

And amid his retirement, Jason and Kylie joined Travis in London to watch his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, perform during her Eras tour. Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliot, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: