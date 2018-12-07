JCPenney Makes Holiday Wishes Come True for Kids Across the Country

'Tis the season of giving.

JCPenny is bringing holiday cheer to over 1,200 children by giving out $100 gift cards. ET spoke with Joe Jonas, the company's brand ambassador, in New York City while helping celebrate the company's annual giving spree tradition at the Manhattan Mall.

"They're just happy they're here and in the store," Jonas told ET's Keltie Knight, who was on hand to help young kids with their shopping spree. "They lit up once they realized they're going to be getting $100 to spend. It's amazing."

Watch our interview with Jonas in the player above.