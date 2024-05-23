Jeannie Mai is praising Cassie Ventura for her bravery after the R&B singer spoke out for the first time since video of her ex, Sean "Diddy" Combs, surfaced showing him physically assaulting her.

Mai expressed her sentiment Thursday in a comment she dropped on Cassie's post where she shared her statement. Cassie thanked everyone for the "love and support" before adding that domestic violence "broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."

Cassie's statement came nearly a week after CNN published never-before-seen hotel security footage from 2016 showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. Diddy has since taken "full responsibility" for his actions in the video.

Cassie, who went public with her relationship with Diddy in 2012 and split from him for good in October 2018, had also previously sued Diddy for rape back in November. Less than 24 hours later, the parties "amicably" reached a settlement.

After Cassie shared the statement with regard to the alarming video, Mai praised the "Me & U" singer.

"In every echo of your bravery, Cassie, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence," Mai's comment began. "Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light."

Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine in 2018, and the couple has since welcomed two daughters -- Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

Mai's comment comes amid her ongoing tumultuous divorce from Jeezy. As ET previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from the former The Real co-host last September after two years of marriage. They share a daughter, Monaco, whom the estranged couple welcomed in January 2022. Mai and Jeezy are now locked in a custody dispute over their 2-year-old daughter.

After Jeezy filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court, Mai responded in court documents claiming she suffered physical abuse at the hands of Jeezy numerous times. Jeezy has since vehemently denied the accusations, calling Mai's claims "false" and "deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

