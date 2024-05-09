She's baaack! Jenelle Evans is returning to the Teen Mom franchise after she was fired from the show in 2019. The 32-year-old mother of three announced her return on Wednesday, revealing that she will be appearing in the spin-off series, Teen Mom: Next Chapter.

The former MTV star shared a pic of herself sitting in what appears to be the pilot's seat of a plane and grinning as she snaps a photo of the cameraman on her phone.

Jenelle also appears in the special's newly released trailer, doing a slow-motion walk with her shades as her voiceover says, "I think it'll be good to have a fresh start."

In the press release for the upcoming show, MTV says that Jenelle will be returning for a "special appearance amid her divorce and life-changing moves."

Jenelle Evans on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' - 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'/MTV

It is unclear whether Jenelle will appear in all 15 episodes of the series or will just make a cameo.

Other stars featured on this season include Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci Bookout, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood.

Jenelle previously returned to the show in 2022 for a brief cameo, attending an event for Briana.

Jenelle is currently separated from her husband, David Eason, after the two tied the knot in 2017. In the state of North Carolina, where she currently resides, couples have to be separated for a year before they can divorce.

She announced her decision to separate in March in a TikTok video. It's been a time of transition for Jenelle, who is mom to 14-year-old son Jace Evans with ex Andrew Lewis, 9-year-old son Kaiser Griffin with ex Nathan Griffin, and 7-year-old daughter Ensley Eason with David.

After years of ups and downs with her mom, Jenelle finally got custody of Jace in early 2023 -- but it wasn't smooth sailing from there.

Jace ran away from home multiple times in August and September. At the time, Jenelle claimed the incidents were due to Jace's frustrations after she and David took away his phone.

Late last month, Jenelle said on TikTok that Child Protective Services had dropped the case against her and David and that Jace had been returned to her home.

"All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," Jenelle said on TikTok. "CPS took a voluntary dismissal."

"Now that this case has been dropped, I'm focusing on Jace's mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now," she continued. "Right now I'm not going to give any details on what happened pertaining to the case but it will be shared eventually and soon. Just not right now. It's not the best time."

This also isn't the first time Jenelle has announced her plans to split from David. In 2019, the former reality star announced that she and her children had "moved away from David," adding, "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

The two later reconciled and continued their on-off romance. In addition to David, Jenelle was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 until their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

