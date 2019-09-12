Attention Dunder-Mifflin devotees! You now have the perfect reason to stat rewatching The Office before it leaves Netflix!

On Wednesday, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (aka Pam and Angela), announced that they are launching their own podcast, Office Ladies, where they will be revisiting the series, episode by episode.

"My bff @angelakinsey and I are excited to be teaming up with @earwolf to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies!" Fischer captioned an Instagram photo of her and Kinsey equipped with a remote and popcorn. "Each week we will watch an episode of The Office and tell you all the behind-the-scenes scoop and trivia...the kind of stuff that only two people who were there can know."

"There might be some tangents about our lives, our friendship, our cats and our Target runs," she added. "We will also answer your questions!! It starts Wednesday October 16th so get ready to watch The Office with us!! We can't wait!"

Kinsey also posted the image, writing alongside: "Aaaaah!! I get to work with my bff again! I am SO excited to share with you all that @msjennafischer and I are doing a podcast with @earwolf!"

This isn't the first time that Kinsey and Fischer have unabashedly shared their close friendship. The pair got together in December to make cake pops, where they recreated a cherished scene from the show.

The brief scene from season four centers around Angela believing that her boyfriend at the time, Dwight (Rainn Wilson), had killed her sick cat and put it in the freezer. Angela is asking if Pam's fiancé, Roy (David Denman), had ever killed one of her cats, to which the secretary admitted she's more of a dog person. However, the two friends were so giggly, completing the scene proved almost impossible!

My bff, @msjennafischer , stops by our kitchen and we “try” to re-enact a scene from The Office! It went from giggles to tears! For the whole scene and to see us make delicious Gingerbread Cake Balls and ALOT of #twss moments click on the link in my bio! ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/GSqK1dUpVi — Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) December 16, 2018

In June, Netflix announced that The Office will be leaving the streaming platform at the end of the year. It's headed to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's own platform, which will launch in spring 2020.

However, Netflix subscribers who are Office fans have reason to celebrate. In January, the platform announced that they have greenlit Space Force, a sitcom starring Steve Carell and created by Greg Daniels, who developed the American Office. It's a "new workplace comedy" centered on the creation of the 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces following President Donald Trump's announcement in June of last year.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Office' Star Kate Flannery's 'DWTS' Rehearsal Diaries Are Wildly Inspiring Comedy Gold!

Netflix to Remove 'The Office' in 2021

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Attempt to Recreate an Iconic Scene From 'The Office' -- Watch!

Related Gallery