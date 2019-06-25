Netflix to Remove 'The Office' in 2021

The Office will be removed from Netflix in January, 2021.

The streaming platform made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform -- but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” the tweet read.

The post immediately fired up fans, one of whom declared, "This is disgraceful.”

Another complained, "There’s too many streaming services. This needs to stop."



The Office aired for nine seasons on NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC outbid Netflix, paying $100 million per year for U.S. streaming rights to the show for five years.

