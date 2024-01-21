Jennifer Hudson and Common are putting the spotlight on their relationship!

On Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Grammy-winning rapper sits down with Hudson -- after bringing her flowers -- and opens up about his latest relationship.

Getting down to business, Hudson, 42, asks Common, 51, the question that everybody wants to know: "Are you dating anyone?"

To the applause of the audience, Common flashes a smile before saying, "Yes."

Common and Jennifer Hudson confirm their relationship

Going into details about the relationship, he reveals all the qualities his lady has -- and they all point to Hudson, though he doesn't say her name. "I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he says. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

While Hudson looks on and smiles, Common reveals that he set his standards pretty high "'cause she had to have an EGOT."

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he adds. "She had to get her own talk show."

Common then turns the question on Hudson, who also confirms her relationship status. "I'm dating this brother, and I am very happy," she says.

When Hudson asks Common if he's happy, the "Come Close" rapper can't help but gush more. "This relationship is a happy place for me," he says to the sound of applause. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

After a member of the audience yells, "She's the one," Common agrees, saying, "Speak on it."

Playfully saying that she wants to respect his privacy, the rapper takes one more moment to share about their romance. "We keep it private but I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is, how great she is," he notes.

"I feel that same way about my partner," Hudson adds.

In another portion of the show, the pair talk about their date night at a Chicago Bulls basketball game and Common's time at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, a conversation which prompted the rapper to gift Hudson a pair of sneakers she said that she liked.

Joking that they "end up in a lot of the same places," Hudson brought up their viral date night at Usher's My Way residency in Las Vegas, where she got serenaded by Usher himself. "I wanted you to have the best time you could have, it was all love," Common says. "That was a great show though, right?"

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

"That was a great night," Hudson adds.

Common and Hudson were first linked in 2022. In November, the talk show host and the rapper were spotted holding hands while making a special appearance at Joe's Pub for a one-night-only performance honoring renowned jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks. The same month, Hudson was asked about her relationships status on CBS Mornings. Though she didn't name names, she assured Gayle King that she was taken.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Hudson responded, giggling as she smiled at King and her co-hosts. "Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Common's time on the Jennifer Hudson Show comes after he and the TV host were photographed sitting courtside at the L.A. Clippers game earlier this month.

Watch Common's full interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show Jan. 22.

