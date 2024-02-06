Now that the cat's out of the bag about her new relationship, Jennifer Hudson is already setting up double dates! The daytime talk show host welcomed Chrissy Teigen onto her show Monday, where the Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star admitted that she and hubby John Legend have no plans for Valentine's Day since they approach the holiday very differently.

"He loves a date night [and] he loves a group date night," Teigen said of her husband, with whom she shares sons Wren, 8 months, and Miles, 5, and daughters Esti, 1, and Luna, 7. "After the GRAMMYs we went out because he wanted to go out; he loves going out, like I don't know how he has the energy for all of this! I do not. I'm very much like, I'll stay [home] in my teddy robe and [we're] cuddling, [doing] paint by numbers and watching 90 Day Fiance. That is my sexual date night."

The Cravings cookbook author admitted that she's more interested in celebrating Galentine's Day, but her interest was piqued when Hudson suggested a double date with her beau, Common.

"John would die for that! He'd be so happy, that would be amazing," Teigen gushed of the idea.

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors in 2022. In November, the pair was spotted holding hands, and have since attended various outings, including basketball games together. The pair has remained tight-lipped about their romance until this week.

On an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show late last month, the pair sweetly confirmed their relationship status while gushing about each other's accomplishments.

Hudson, 42, kicked off the interview by asking the "Glory" rapper, "Are you dating anyone?" Common replied, "Yes," before going into details about the relationship. While he doesn't say her name, he lists all of his partner's accomplishments -- and they all point to Hudson.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

While Hudson looked on and smiled, Common revealed that he set his standards pretty high "'cause she had to have an EGOT."

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he added. "She had to get her own talk show."

Common then turned the question on Hudson, who also confirmed her relationship status. "I'm dating this brother, and I am very happy," she said.

When Hudson asked Common if he's happy, the "Come Close" rapper couldn't help but gush more. "This relationship is a happy place for me," he said to the sound of applause. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

After a member of the audience yelled, "She's the one," Common agreed, saying, "Speak on it."

"We keep it private but I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is, how great she is," he noted.

Hudson agreed, "I feel that same way about my partner."

Meanwhile, Teigen opened up about her busy life with her four children with Hudson, sharing that Luna and Miles keep her and Legend on their toes the most with their numerous extra-curricular activities, which include sports, arts, piano, figure skating, tennis and Girl Scouts.

"Everyone goes, 'How are the babies?' And I go, 'There's a lot of them!' Like I don't really know how to respond, it's just a lot," Teigen quipped. "It's so good, it's chaotic, it's crazy. There's so many things that they do every day and they never get tired."

She added Esti and Wren are "actually kind of the easier part right now," as she said the siblings are "morphing into becoming twins" due to being so close in age.

The mom of four revealed that her eldest has tapped into a nurturing side of herself, sharing, "She takes care of me when I'm sick, John. She brings me ice packs if I have a headache and she loves being a nurse."

"She gives foot massages for cash now!" Teigen added of the enterprising youngster, saying that her little girl had become "obsessed" with a piggybank recently gifted to her by her grandfather.

As for Miles, he's become invested in his basketball team, which Teigen jokes is "so not great" at this time. "For the most part they are carrying, I mean, there's no traveling when they're that young or anything. They don't keep score," she added.

"He loves playing basketball, he's crazy about stats. You can name any basketball player, any football player, and he'll know all the stats, the score of their last game," she told Hudson. "In that world he's crazy."

