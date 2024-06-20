Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Father Had 27 Children

Jennifer Hudson is getting candid about a family discovery she made when she was younger, and her efforts to get in touch with her many siblings.

The singer recently appeared on the podcast Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home, where she spoke with host Michele Norris about growing up without knowing her father, and coming to learn a surprising secret about him.

Norris asked about how, when she was a teenager, she and a number of her siblings went to find their father, Samuel Simpson, and discovered that they had many more half-siblings than they ever realized.

"Yes, [there are] a lot of us. Apparently he had 27 children," Hudson shared.

She said she hasn't been able to get in contact with all of them, but "that's what we were always told" growing up.

Jennifer Hudson at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Dec. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hudson was one of three children Simpson shared with Darnell Donerson -- alongside her older sister, Julia, and brother, Jason.

"It was my dream to have all of us at this grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table, and we all sit and eat together," Hudson reflected. "That was my goal, at 16."

Ultimately, Hudson explained that, through the years, she "found quite a few of us... And I'm the youngest of all of them." According to Hudson, she's met around six or seven of her half-siblings.

Hudson, meanwhile, has one son -- 14-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr. -- whom she shares with her ex, David Otunga. The pair called it quits in 2017, nine years after getting engaged. They had been together for 10 years.

Back in January, Hudson confirmed long-swirling romance rumors regarding her relationship with Common. During an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the GRAMMY-winning rapper sat down with Hudson -- after bringing her flowers -- and gushed about his new love.

"This relationship is a happy place for me," he said to a round of applause from the audience. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

Common and Jennifer Hudson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in LA on Jan. 17, 2024. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Common and Hudson were first linked in 2022. In November, the talk show host and the rapper were spotted holding hands while making a special appearance at Joe's Pub for a one-night-only performance honoring renowned jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks.

The same month, Hudson was asked about her relationship status on CBS Mornings. Though she didn't name names, she assured Gayle King that she was taken.

