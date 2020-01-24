The countdown is on to Super Bowl LIV! Jennifer Lopez took to social media on Thursday to get fans excited for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

"Waiting for my cue like ... Only 🔟 days until #SuperBowlLIV! ✨🏈 ✨ The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess@niyamasol," she captioned the cute clip.

In the video, the 50-year-old entertainer rocks a Guess crop top sweatshirt, workout leggings, and sneakers, as she pretends to get in position on the 25th yard line.

"I'll just be here on the 25 yard line waiting for my cue," she told the camera.

Lopez isn't the only star gearing up for the halftime show. Shakira also shared an epic photo of herself leaping on stage from rehearsals.

She also practiced throwing a football with less than stellar results.

"Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations! 🏈 #sbliv #superbowl @nfl," Shakira captioned the TikTok clip.

One person on Team J.Lo is her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees star took to his Instagram Story, dressed in all black with a red lightsaber-looking stick, seemingly trying to blend in as a backstage crew member for the Super Bowl halftime show.

"Let's get it @jlo," he wrote, adding, "See you on stage at the Super Bowl!"

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram Story

Lopez opened up about her Super Bowl performance to ET's Lauren Zima at the Palm Springs Film Festival, saying, "I started in December. Now's crunch time, we're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show. What can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl show ever."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Says She's Going To Give 'The Best Super Bowl Show Ever' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

2020 Super Bowl: How to Watch the 49ers vs. the Chiefs

Shakira Gives Fans a First Look From the Super Bowl Halftime Show: Pic!

Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl

Related Gallery