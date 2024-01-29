Jennifer Lopez has released another video for "Can't Get Enough" and it's sexier than ever!

On Monday, Lopez dropped the visuals for the "Can't Get Enough" Remix featuring Latto and it skips the weddings and many pieces of clothes.

The video begins with Lopez being confronted a group of reporters who ask her questions about her life. After being asked, "What matters the most to you?," Lopez simply replies, "Love."

It's all about self-love as Lopez sings the opening verse of the song from a bed, where she wears a revealing lingerie set and holds up a mirror. However, things take a turn as she walks out of a building and quickly removes the top layer of her short suit set and hits the streets in a lace bustier.

Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

Turning heads as she dances her way down the street, she's joined by a set of men who do a seductive dance alongside her. Elsewhere in the video, the 54-year-old singer strips down into a gold outfit as she dances in front of a date at the table.

Lopez turns up the heat in an all-red ensemble as she meets Latto down a catwalk while she dances to her rap.

Ending things on a spicier note, Lopez wears nothing but a string bikini as she scales a building and grabs the attention of men in the pool. Still keeping all eyes on her, Lopez dances out the remainder of the track on a billboard.

The new version of "Can't Get Enough" is a big contrast to the single's original visuals. Earlier this month, the singer dropped the music video for the lead single, which saw her poking fun at her past marriages with not one, not two, but three weddings.

In February, Lopez is set to release her ninth studio album, This is Me...Now, and the Prime video, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story musical experience.

Lopez spoke with ET at the 2023 Golden Globes and discussed all of the work that she has put into the project -- which has been two decades in the making.

Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

"It was a lot," she said. "And it was a big undertaking but, you know, when you believe in something and you really have a story to tell, nothing can stop you."

However, the music and the experience is a full-circle moment for Lopez, who also had some help from her Oscar-winning husband, Ben Affleck, for the project.

"It was really from my brain and my life," she shared. "It's def about the journey from the This Is Me...Then album to the This Is Me...Now album to what that was like."

In anticipation for the release, Lopez has been teasing different parts of the project via social media. Last week, Lopez dropped the full trailer for the musical experience, which will feature Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, and Sadhguru.

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story will be released Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

